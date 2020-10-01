A cacophony, a rat race, the chain CNN even qualified this first debate for the American presidential election Tuesday, September 29 between Donald Trump and Joe Biden of “shit show“, understand”shitFor many analysts and voters, the debate that took place Tuesday night in Cleveland (Ohio) was the worst in American history. Despite the rules and speaking times, Donald Trump cut in permanently his opponent Joe Biden who ended up asking him to “to close it“.

The names of birds rocked on either side of the candidates. “There’s nothing smart about you Joe, in 47 years in politics, you haven’t done anything“, attacked Donald Trump to his opponent Joe Biden.”It’s hard to place one with this clown. You are the worst president America has ever known“, retorted the former vice-president of Barack Obama. The outgoing president also had to defend himself on the revelation on his 750 dollars of income tax.”I pay millions of dollars in taxes, you’ll see my tax returns soon“, assured Donald Trump, which did not convince his Democratic opponent.