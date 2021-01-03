US presidential election A number of Republican senators plan to refuse to confirm Joe Biden’s victory because of “fraud”

An attempt to influence the election result is unlikely to succeed.

Set Republican senators have come up with another possible way to delay the next US president Joe Biden rise to power.

The next step in the change of president is to approve the votes of the electorate and confirm Biden’s victory in the Senate on Wednesday.

However, a total of 11 Republican senators have announced that they will vote against the election result, news agencies report.

In its press release Texas Senator Ted Cruz and the six current and four Republican senators elected in the November election base their decision on the fact that “allegations of fraud and abuse in the 2020 election are the most serious we have seen in our lifetime”.

Admittedly, little evidence has been found in the courts to support the allegations, and the electoral authorities of the disputed states – including Republicans – have denied widespread problems in their state elections.

The Republican Senators’ Group says it intends to call for the establishment of a special commission to examine the election results on Wednesday, instead of the usual vote. The Commission would carry out a ten-day inquiry, after which individual states could possibly change their voting results.

President Donald Trump on Saturday shared the list of 11 senators with the motto: “And after seeing the facts, many more will come along … Our country will love them for that good!”

On the side of the House of Representatives confirming Biden’s victory has stated that it refuses republican Louie Gohmert. More than a hundred Republican representatives have set out to support him, according to the news agency AFP.

Gohmert also tried earlier in the week to get through a lawsuit that would have been given by the vice president Mike Pencelle the right to annul the election result. Even Pence himself opposed the initiative and the judge rejected it.

Congressional Republican last-minute attempts to influence the election result are likely to fail, like many lawsuits. Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives, in addition to which a large number of Republicans are still believed to vote in favor of strengthening the election result.

The Republican Senator of Pennsylvania, who is behind the scales in the election, has also announced that he is doing so. Pat Toomey.

“A fundamental, defining feature of a democratic state is the right of people to choose their leader,” Tomey tweeted.

“The attempt by Senator Hawley, Cruz and others to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Libyan-speaking states like Pennsylvania directly undermines this right.”

Several Republicans are Trump’s well-known critic Mitt Romney suspected that it was just a matter of raising the senators’ own status – at least Cruz and Hawley are expected to run in the next presidential election in 2024.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has asked Republican senators to drop the controversy and confirm the election result.

Senate power relations will be put to the test as early as next Tuesday, when the Senate re-election in Georgia decides which party will be taken over by the upper house of Congress.

The victory of the Democrats would ensure that when Biden takes office as president on January 20, the party would be in control of both the White House and both chambers of Congress.