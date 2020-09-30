In the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (United States), election signs have sprung up in the streets. At number 62 Chelton Street is a townhouse with Matt and Judy the Democrats on one side and Katie the Republican on the other. “One building and two families“Matt quipped. On the other side of the lawn, Katie was voting Donald trump. The position of the signs is one of the first subjects of dispute between the neighbors.

Another point of contention is the anti-racist protests of the Black Lives Matter movement championed by Democrats. “For me, they are anarchists who want to divide us. If they could they would take my house and give it to a black American familyThe two families live in two totally different worlds. Katie inquires with Fox News supporting Donald Trump and across the house Matt and Judy are followers of CNN, which criticizes the president. America’s image, Chelton Street is divided. The differences are endless and some neighbors don’t talk to each other at all. Katie, Matt and Judy avoid talking about the presidential election as much as possible, but instead bring up sports and sports. state of their common lawn.