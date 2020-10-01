In Cleveland, Ohio, United States, the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, candidates for the American presidency, which took place on Tuesday, September 29, was a real rat race. “You have nothing smart, in 47 years you have done nothing“, launched Donald Trump to his Democratic rival.”He is Putin’s poodleJoe Biden replied. The rambling debate has been endlessly interrupted, mostly by the current US president. This has provoked the annoyance of his opponent, who split with a “Are you going to shut it up?“.

The moderator tried to regain control in low-level exchanges, as on the Covid-19 epidemic. Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, said that “the President did not plan anything, he had known since February how serious it was, he knew it was a fatal disease“.”We did a great job, the only ones to say the opposite is the fake newsDonald Trump replied. Traditionally, the televised debate does not rock the election, but it is already considered the worst in history by many commentators.