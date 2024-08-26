US presidential election|Donald Trump wants the microphones to be kept open only during speeches.

26.8. 21:34

September 10th day Democratic presidential candidate Horrible Harris and the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s are scheduled to face each other in an election debate.

Trump’s campaign has a requirement related to the microphones used in the debate. Trump’s team wants the microphones to be kept open only during speeches. Otherwise, they should be closed. American media, among other things, are reporting on it CNN.

This is how Trump and Joe Biden debate in June. After Biden gave up his candidacy, Harris became the Democratic presidential candidate.

Harris’s however, the campaign team does not want to follow the line of the sidelined Democratic candidate.

“[M]we don’t think both candidates should have their microphones open for the entire broadcast,” Harris’ campaign communications adviser Brian Fallon quoth.

“Our understanding is that Trump’s aides prefer a muted microphone because they don’t believe their candidate can act like a president for ninety minutes,” Fallon said.

The ninety-minute debate will be held on the ABC channel.

Trump’s in the campaign team, the microphones are required to be muted, citing the contract. When agreeing on the debate, it was also agreed that it would be carried out in the same way as Trump and Biden’s debate, Trump’s campaign team has said.

The June debate was televised by the CNN channel.

“Enough of pretending. We accepted ABC’s argument on exactly the same terms as CNN’s argument,” a senior adviser to the Trump campaign Jason Miller quoth.

“Having already accepted CNN’s rules, the Harris campaign requested that the debate be seated, that there be notes and open speeches. We said there would be no changes to the agreed rules,” Miller continued.

According to Harris’s campaign, Miller’s claims about sitting and taking notes were not true, CNN reports.

The upcoming debate will be the first face-to-face election debate between Harris and Trump.