A cacophony, a rat race, the CNN channel even qualified this first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden of “shit show“, understand “shit“. For many analysts and voters, the debate that took place Tuesday evening September 29 in Cleveland, United States, was the worst in American history. Despite the rules and speaking times, Donald Trump has permanently cut his opponent Joe Biden who has finished by asking him to “to close it“.

The names of birds rocked on either side of the candidates. “There’s nothing smart about you Joe, in 47 years in politics you haven’t done anything“, assaulted Donald Trump at his opponent Joe Biden. “It’s hard to place one with this clown. You are the worst president America has ever known“, retorted the former vice-president of Barack Obama. The US President also had to defend himself on the revelation of his $ 750 in income tax. “I pay millions of dollars in taxes, you’ll see my tax returns soon“, assured Donald Trump.