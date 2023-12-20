Political scientist Yarygin: Trump has three scenarios after the court decision in Colorado

The Colorado Supreme Court's decision to block Donald Trump from running in the 2024 election suggests three different scenarios for what's next. Political scientist, associate professor of the Department of American Studies at St. Petersburg State University Grigory Yarygin spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“What we now call being unable to run is the decision that Trump cannot be on the ballot on January 5th. The decision made by the Colorado Supreme Court has its own legal development and Donald Trump can challenge it in the US Supreme Court. However, the horizon of this challenge is limited by the time when the ballots will be printed,” the expert noted.

In a legal context, Trump now has about two or three weeks to appeal. He says he will appeal to overturn the decision Grigory YaryginAmericanist

Photo: Scott Morgan/Reuters

At the same time, Yarygin noted that there are now three scenarios for the development of events. In the first option, the US Supreme Court accepts the case and rules on it to remain in force. In the second scenario, the Supreme Court accepts the case and decides to overrule the Colorado Supreme Court. In the third scenario, the Supreme Court does not take up the case and applies the so-called concept of federalism, under which the federal government brings decision-making down to the state level. As the expert noted, the likelihood of the third scenario is very high.

Colorado voting ban does not affect 2024 election outcome

The Americanist also noted that the court's decision does not affect the possibility of Trump's election. Because the state has voted Democratic for years, a Trump victory in 2024 in Colorado is unlikely.

Technically speaking, Trump does not lose the part of the electors he was counting on. No one expects Colorado to suddenly vote for Donald Trump, and it's a very unlikely story since Joe Biden won the state in a landslide in 2020 Grigory YaryginAmericanist

The expert also noted that a similar decision could be made in other parts of the country. If passed in swing states, it could negatively impact Trump's possible re-election. Thus, Colorado's decision “could be a mechanism to remove a politician from the race.”

A list of American states where Democratic and Republican candidates have equal chances of winning. In the US political system, the votes of such states play a decisive role in elections, since the outcome of the vote in them cannot be predetermined. Typically these states include: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Arizona, Iowa, Georgia, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Nevada and North Carolina.

Trump can be elected even while in prison

Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

In addition, the expert noted that Trump faces a whole series of lawsuits, both at the state and federal levels. In particular, trials will take place in January, February and twice in March. As the Americanist believes, such cases will not affect the support of the candidate among Republicans, but may interfere with concentrating on the election campaign, which is especially dangerous during Super Tuesdaywhich will take place in March next year.

Of course, now the whole situation plays to his political capital. But if all the negativity from the trials accumulates cumulatively, then Trump may begin to lose support. However, he is now benefiting from this situation as he portrays himself as a martyr and talks about the ongoing hunt for him Grigory YaryginAmericanist

At the same time, Yarygin drew attention to the fact that lawsuits will not in any way affect the possibility of nomination for elections and participation in them. According to the expert, even a hypothetical imprisonment of Trump will not affect his right to be elected and win the election. The Americanist recalled that similar precedents occurred during the 2016 general elections, when the winning candidates were behind bars.

Earlier, the Colorado Supreme Court banned Trump, who called for storming the Capitol, from participating in local Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential nomination. The Trump campaign called the decision erroneous and announced plans to appeal to the US Supreme Court.