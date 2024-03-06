Nikki Haley withdraws her candidacy from the US presidential election in favor of Trump

The main rival of former US President Donald Trump, former United States permanent representative to the UN Nikki Haley, has withdrawn from the presidential race.

“It is time to suspend my campaign,” she told supporters. According to Haley, she has no regrets and will continue to speak out about what she believes in.

I congratulate him [Трампа] and wish him all the best. I wish the best to whoever becomes President of America Nikki Haleyformer US permanent representative to the UN

At the same time, Trump’s rival did not ask to support him. Haley explained that she had always been a conservative Republican and supported the Republican candidate, but in this case she advised remembering the words of Margaret Thatcher. The British politician urged people not to follow the crowd, but to make decisions themselves.

How writes Associated Press, Haley's withdrawal from the presidential race ensures that Trump will become the Republican nominee in a “rematch” with incumbent US leader Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Photo: Richard Thigpen / Globallookpress.com

Trump and Biden called on Haley's supporters to join them

Joe Biden said he is ready to accept supporters of the former permanent representative to the UN into his election campaign. According to him, Trump had previously made it clear that he did not need them. “They have a place in my campaign,” said the current US President.

Trump, in turn, also spoke out about Haley dropping out of the race. He, in particular, statedthat the main goal is to defeat Biden, who is “destroying our country.”

I would like to thank my family, friends and the great Republican Party for helping us make the most successful Super Tuesday in history, and invite all Haley supporters to join us in the greatest movement in the history of our nation. Donald Trumpformer US President

At the same time, citing his own data, the former US President noted that Haley received numerous funds for the election campaign from “radical left Democrats.” He also pointed out that many of those who voted for her are not Republicans. This is how Trump explained Haley's victory in the Vermont primaries.

Trump won 14 of 15 states on Super Tuesday

On March 5, the United States held primary elections for candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties – “Super Tuesday”. Trump has secured nearly a thousand delegates needed to win the Republican nomination. He wins in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Virginia, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Maine, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Trump praised the results, declaring a “great evening.”

At the same time, Biden also won the Democratic primaries. According to preliminary data, he won in each state with 70-90 percent of the vote. The only place where the current American leader lost the primaries was American Samoa.