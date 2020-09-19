These days, the electoral politics in America’s politics is full. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are leaving no stone unturned to target each other. These elections (US Presidential Elections 2020) continue to be watched by the world as the US President has a profound impact on the global stage, especially in the event of international crises such as war, global epidemics and climate change. The presidential election in the US takes place on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. This year it will be on 3 November (US Election 2020). Let us know that the special things related to America President Election Process-America has a two-party system and the President belongs to one of these two parties. The Republican is the Conservative Party and this year its candidate is Donald Trump. It is also called Grand Old Party. In recent years, it has focused on issues of low tax, arms rights and immigration restrictions. George Bush, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon have previously been Republican presidents.

At the same time, Democrat is the Liberal Party and its candidate is Joe Biden. Democrats focus on civil rights, immigration and climate change issues. Democrats believe that the role of government is linked to work such as insuring people. John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama were Democratic presidents.

2. How is the election?

In America, the candidate who gets the most votes wins, it is not decided. Actually, the candidates try to win the Electoral College vote. Every state gets an electoral college based on its population. Their total number is 538 and the winning candidate has to win 270 or more votes. That is, when people vote, they are choosing the representative of their state, not the president of the country. This year, candidates will contest from 435 seats in the House and 33 seats in the Senate.

3. Who can vote?

US citizens above 18 years of age can vote for the presidency. Many states have made such a rule that voters have to show their identity. The Republican Party says that it is necessary to do so to avoid voting fraud. At the same time, Democrats say that this leaves people with no identity card to vote.

4. How do votes take place?

Although most of the votes in the country fall at the polling station, but this year, due to Corona virus, changes can be seen. In the 2016 election itself, 21% of the voters had voted from the post. This time too can be seen. Most leaders are asking for the use of postal ballots, but President Trump says that this is more likely to be fraud.

5. When does the President take the oath?

Usually it takes several days to count every vote, but who will win, it is known only on the next day of the election. This year may increase because the number of postal ballots due to the corona virus will take longer to count. The new president will be sworn in for a four-year term on January 20. The ceremony is called Inauguration which takes place in the Capitol building in Washington DC.

(Source: BBC)