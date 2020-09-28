Highlights: Amidst US Presidential election campaign, Donald Trump’s income tax payment was revealed in a big way

Trump did not pay 10 years of tax in the last 15 years, not only did he pay $ 750 in tax in 2016.

The total wealth of the US president is 2.1 billion, his wealth decreased by one billion in the Corona epidemic.

Washington

Amidst the US presidential election campaign, there has been a big disclosure on the income tax payment of Republican Party candidate and current President Donald Trump. Trump has not paid 10 years of tax in the last 15 years. Not only this, he gave only $ 750 tax in the year 2016 and 2017. This is when Donald Trump earned more than $ 42 million.

The total wealth of US President Trump is 2.1 billion. Their wealth has decreased by a billion dollars in the Corona virus epidemic. For the past several years, Trump has not made his track record public. Not only this, he is fighting a legal battle to hide it. Donald Trump says that the tax audit is currently underway. According to a New York Times report, Trump has kept tax low by showing huge losses in his business empire.

Trump has claimed that he incurred a loss of 40 million 74 million dollars in the year 2018. That too when he showed an income of 43 million 49 million dollars in this financial year. Trump had received a tax refund of $ 729 million showing huge losses and his legal battle has been going on for the last decade. If a verdict comes against them, they may have to pay $ 100 million.





This is a completely fake news: Donald Trump

On the other hand, Trump has rejected the entire report on the revelations. The US President said, “This is completely fake news.” He said, ‘I have actually paid the tax and you will see it in my tax return soon. It is currently under audit and it has been in audit for a long time. The Trump Organization’s lawyer Alan Garten has claimed that most of the facts in this report are not true.

This report of the disclosure of Trump’s tax has come at a time when the Presidential Debate is due on Tuesday. Presidential elections are to be held on 3 November in the US. On the other hand, after this disclosure, there is a ruckus in America. Let me tell you that in the US, a middle class family pays an average federal tax of 14 thousand dollars. Trump is a billionaire businessman, so people are not convinced about his tax.