Donald Trump’s pressure on an elected official from the state of Georgia is “incredibly serious”, underlines the historian Thomas Snégaroff, specialist of the United States, Monday January 4 on franceinfo. The US president on Saturday asked the Republican elected official in charge of the Georgia elections to “find” the ballots needed to reverse his defeat in that state. “It’s okay to say you’ve recalculated”, Donald Trump declared to Georgia’s Secretary of State, according to a recording of the discussion made without his knowledge and made public by the Washington post. “It is a federal crime to exert pressure, to bribe an American official”, recalls Thomas Snégaroff, who wonders: “Why does he want to stay in power so badly?”

franceinfo: Has Donald Trump taken another step, according to you?

Thomas Snégaroff: Yes, Donald Trump who evokes a legal offense on the part of the Secretary of State of Georgia [Donald Trump réaffirme notamment que des fraudes ont été commises de la part du camp démocrate : “Vous savez ce qu’ils ont fait et vous n’en parlez pas. C’est un délit, c’est un gros risque pour vous”] commits one himself, because it is a federal crime to exert pressure, to bribe an American official. In reality, it is the accuser who is the real perpetrator here. It is indeed something incredibly serious that we see there and that constantly asks the same question: why? Why does he want to stay in power so badly? Is it just because he loves power? Or is it because he fears that by no longer being able, there could be legal proceedings against him, against his children, against his relatives? In any case, these are questions which arise today and which are posed by American democracy.

The broadcast of this phone call comes as Congress must formally record the vote of the electors in favor of Joe Biden (306 against 232) on Wednesday …

The day after tomorrow, indeed, there is what is called “certification”. And there you have a hundred Republicans in the House of Representatives and 11 Republican senators who are not going to certify the results. That does not mean that the results will not be certified because, in reality, there is a majority of Republicans and all Democrats who will certify them. But it is all the same to say that at the end of the process, after all that we have seen, all that we have heard, all the recounts, all the legal appeals, you still have 11 senators who will refuse ” granting victory to Joe Biden, which says a lot about the state of American democracy, the state of the Republican Party and the state of the upcoming Biden presidency, because President Biden will face him senators who will not even accept the fact that he is president.

In the end, Donald Trump is not really alone in his “bunker” to refuse his defeat? We see that he still has support …

Indeed, the idea of ​​the bunker refers to the image of an isolated man, locked up. However, there, he has behind him 20% to 25% of Americans who think that Biden was elected by fraud. He is locked in his reality with people who follow him and believe him. And that will continue: among the next steps, there is therefore the certification of results, the day after tomorrow. And then, on January 20, when the rumor rises more and more that Trump will not only not go to the inauguration, and it would be a first in history, but that he will also take advantage of that day to announce their own candidacy for the 2024 presidential election! We can see that the soap opera will go on for weeks and weeks, even years.