The publication of the recording caused a shock wave across the Atlantic. The Washington post (in English) broadcast, Sunday, January 3, a call in which Donald Trump asked an electoral official of the State of Georgia to “find” ballots in his name for the presidential election. Two months after the poll, the Republican still refuses to concede defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, which must be invested at the end of January.

The outgoing president tried on Saturday to rally to his cause Brad Raffensperger, the Republican in charge of the Georgia elections. “It’s okay to say you’ve recalculated”, can we hear him say on a recording of the discussion made without his knowledge and made public by the Washington post, then other media. “All I want is to find 11,780 ballots”, he adds, is roughly the lead Joe Biden has in Georgia, confirmed by a recount and audits.

Repeating accusations of fraud, of which he has never provided proof and which have been swept away by the courts, Donald Trump justifies his demands by his conviction that the election was his “stolen”. “You know what they did and you don’t talk about it: it’s a crime”, he continues, assuring that it is “a big risk” for the elected representative of Georgia. Faced with these threats, Brad Raffensberger does not give in: “We think our numbers are good”.

Several elected representatives of Congress immediately condemned this call. The Democratic camp denounced the pressures “potentially reprehensible”, members of the House of Representatives evoking “Trump’s contempt for democracy” and accusing him of being a “desperate and corrupt president”. “It’s overwhelming”Republican elected official Adam Kinzinger tweeted, calling on members of his party not to follow the president in his crusade. “You can’t do this with a clear conscience”, he told them. The broadcast of the call comes two days before a crucial election in Georgia, which will determine which party controls the Federal Senate.