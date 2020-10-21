Hundreds, thousands of voters wait for hours, sometimes in harsh weather conditions, to be able to exercise one of their fundamental rights. These images from Atlanta, Milwaukee or Orlando reveal two realities: the archaism of the electoral system and the citizens’ appetite for electoral participation. The first is maintained and reinforced by the Republicans, because they know that the second is the key to their defeat. To date, more than 32 million citizens have already voted, ten times more than at the same time in 2016. This unprecedented participation (in many swing states, it is now a quarter or even a third of that of the last presidential election) will it overcome the anti-democratic dyke put in place by the Republicans?

Stakes, swing states, polls …: our interactive map of power relations State by State

1. A failing electoral system

Chase the French centralized system from your minds with its automatic registration on the electoral rolls at 18, the same rules applied, whether you vote in the center of Paris or in the depths of the Creuse. In the United States, the effect of federalism, the rules fall to states and sometimes counties. You can vote by checking boxes on a piece of paper or on an electronic machine. In some states, you can register on the same day, in others not and more or less late, sometimes on the day of the vote. One may have to prove an identity document with photo (18 States) or without (15), or no document (17). The tradition of voting, the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November, proving to be extremely restrictive, even prohibitive for employees, one can go and drop his ballot several weeks before, or only for a few days.

The only common rule facing the 240 million potential voters is the archaism of a system that has not been modernized and in which no investment worthy of a democracy has been made. The effects of austerity have crept into the supposed sanctuary of universal suffrage. The development of postal voting, made necessary by the context of the coronavirus pandemic (220,000 dead), comes up against absorption limits by the US Postal, the public postal service, recently hit by austerity measures. reinforced by an affiliate of Trump appointed to its head.

2. Obstruct Democratic Voters

No one really paid attention to it back then. It was in 1980, during a rally of the religious right. Paul Weyrich, activist and ultraconservative commentator, had launched: “I don’t want everyone to vote. The elections are not won by a majority of the population. They never have been since our country’s beginnings and neither are they now. In fact, our influence in elections, frankly speaking, increases as (turnout) decreases. “

No one had paid attention to it because the risk for Republicans was low: turnout in the presidential election was at its lowest level during the 1980s and 1990s, and even when a Democrat returned to the White House. – Bill Clinton, in this case – his program (“reform” of social assistance, law on ultra-depressive crime, free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico) satisfied the Republican establishment.

Recently, it has become apparent that the GOP (Grand Old Party, its nickname) has been strategizing Weyrich’s tirade. For a decade, one of the two main parties in the country has devoted insane energy to wanting to prevent citizens from voting. Not all citizens. Only those who are supposed to vote for the opponent. The election of Barack Obama was a shock for the Republican Party: America had changed enough to elect – in a context of higher participation since the 1960s – an African-American president. It was therefore necessary to change the face of electoral America. The heavy defeat of the Democrats in the midterm elections in 2010 would give them a historic opportunity. By taking possession of a number of governorates and state legislatures, they were going to have free rein to try and multiply the obstacles in the way of democratic voters. Double blow: this change occurred in census year (carried out every ten years), which also gave them control over the electoral redistribution, which will obviously turn to tailor-made pork-butching (gerrymandering).

3. The three lethal weapons?

As it is difficult to claim such a design, the pretext is noble: to fight against fraud, which no serious investigation has brought to light. First step: strengthen the conditions for registration on the electoral rolls, in particular by requiring the presentation of an identity document with a photo. This may appear, to the French reader, as a banal and basic process. Except that it is in no way part of the American tradition, without this leading to fraud. In large states, such as Texas, filing your case and then retrieving the requested document can require a journey of several hundred kilometers, prohibitive for employees and the less fortunate.

Second step: “purge” the electoral lists. Georgia is an expert in this area. Wisconsin follows closely behind. In both, hundreds of thousands of names have disappeared from the registers. Did you not vote in the last election? You are being taken off the lists. It has no legal basis, but there will always be a Republican judge to let it go.

Removing a polling station on a campus is the assurance of striking heart of the Democratic electorate. Ditto with the closing of offices in Latino neighborhoods.

Third step: for those who are duly registered on the electoral rolls, put up final obstacles. All? Preferably the Democrats. But how to spot them? “Since they cannot precisely identify each person’s partisan affiliation, they use ethno-racial affiliation. Since African Americans vote 90% Democrats, Republicans have no interest in seeing them vote (Latinos too, since they vote at least 70% Democrats). The same goes for young people and especially students ”, explains Olivier Richomme, lecturer at the University of Lyon-II. Removing a polling station on a campus is the assurance of striking at the heart of the Democratic electorate. Ditto with the closing of offices in Latino neighborhoods. Limiting the filing of ballots before D-Day to one place per county can also have its effect: the more popular, the Democratic electorate is also the least conveyed.

In order to prevent these more or less rampant attacks against a pillar of democracy, the Democratic Party has proposed a comprehensive bill to facilitate the exercise of the right to vote. A few months ago, in front of donors, Donald Trump was having fun: “If you had seen the text? With that, you wouldn’t have a Republican president for thirty years. ” Nothing can be hidden from him: the more Americans vote, the less Republicans can claim to win.

