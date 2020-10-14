Highlights: Presidential election race is getting faster in America

Biden-Trump debuts on October 22

Donald Trump’s campaign objected to the issues of debate

Objection on 6 issues, demand for inclusion of foreign policy

Washington

Donald Trump’s campaign erupted on the Presidential Debate Commission. The Trump camp has targeted the commission over issues of debate and changes in rules. There are only a few weeks left for the presidential election in the US and Trump’s final debates from Democratic candidate Joe Biden remain. Earlier debates were to be made virtual due to Trump being Corona positive but Trump boycotted it.

Reset issue

Now, in a two-page letter, Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has accused the commission of trying to benefit Biden on October 22, which has led to a debit season failure. Bill wrote, “For the integrity of the campaign and the well being of the people of America, we appeal to you to think again and re-issue the issues with emphasis on foreign policy, for the debates on October 22.”



6 issues announced

The bill says that until now foreign policy used to be placed in the last debate but this time the commission or moderator NBC’s Kristen Walker has not announced it. Last Friday, the Commission announced 6 issues – the fight against the Corona virus, America’s family, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership. The rules related to debates have not been changed but media reports indicated that the Commission’s microphone may be switched off if candidates break the rules.



Trump lashed on Anthony Fauchi

At the same time, Trump, who is already facing criticism for the epidemic of corona virus and not taking it seriously, has now targeted the expert Dr. Anthony Fauchi of the country. He has described Fauchi as ‘stupid’. Trump has said that the people of the country are now distraught over hearing about Corona from Fauchi and all the ‘idiots’. He even said that he cannot remove Fauchi as it would create more problems for him.

(Source: Bloomberg, AP)

