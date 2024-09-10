The day has come. US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, and former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump will face each other for the first time on Tuesday in an electoral debate in which they will try to convince undecided Americans to tip the balance in their favour in a very close presidential election.
According to the criteria of
Starting at 9 pm local time (8 pm in Colombia), they will meet in Philadelphia, in the key state of Pennsylvania, to present their vision for the United States. The debate, which will last 90 minutes, is organized by the television channel ABC and it could be the only face-to-face meeting between Trump and Harris, who will formally meet tonight, as they have never spoken before..
Although no questions have been sent in advance, the topics of the debate are obvious: the economy – the main concern of citizens, according to surveys -, migration on the border with Mexico, the right to abortion, among others.
The two candidates will debate standing behind a lectern. They will have a notepad, a pen and a glass of water at hand. There will be no audience present. And the microphones will only be on when it is their turn to speak, a rule that could play in Trump’s favor, since it means that the microphones will be muted at the end of each intervention to allow the other candidate to respond without interruptions.
The latter rule was proposed by the Democratic campaign when President Joe Biden was the candidate, but Harris’s team would have preferred that the microphones be on at all times to show Trump as a candidate incapable of self-control, interrupting incessantly and lacking the composure necessary to return to the White House.
Follow all the details of the highly anticipated debate ahead of the US presidential election here.
Harris campaign: ‘It’s going to be a debate between an attorney general and a convicted felon’
Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is currently resting in Philadelphia after a few hard days of preparation for her first presidential debate on Tuesday night, which her campaign sees as “a debate between an attorney general and a convicted criminal.”
This is what María Carolina Casado, known as “Maca” and media director of the Harris-Walz campaign coalition, told EFE in an interview at the Philadelphia Convention Center. “Harris has the gift of gab. This is going to be a debate between an attorney general and a convicted criminal and she is ready to present her case,” she said.
Biden says Kamala Harris appears ‘calm and collected’ ahead of presidential debate
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday described Vice President Kamala Harris as “calm and collected” ahead of their first debate with former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
“I’ve talked to the vice president. She seems calm and collected. I think she’s going to do very well,” Biden told reporters at the White House. The president was reticent to give details about the conversation with Harris, telling reporters: “I’m not going to tell you what advice I’ve given her.”
Trump campaign says former president ‘in high spirits’ ahead of debate
Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is “encouraged” ahead of tonight’s debate against Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said in a call with reporters.
Trump spent the day at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and is scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia this afternoon, the spokeswoman said.
The former president, who will be holding his seventh debate since his first presidential campaign in 2016, plans to use that opportunity to attack Harris, who has participated in debates throughout her career as a prosecutor in California, to the Senate and the vice presidency, but never at a level as high as she is today.
#presidential #debate #LIVE #Kamala #Harris #Donald #Trump #meet #time #present #proposals
Leave a Reply