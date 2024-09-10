The day has come. US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, and former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump will face each other for the first time on Tuesday in an electoral debate in which they will try to convince undecided Americans to tip the balance in their favour in a very close presidential election.

Starting at 9 pm local time (8 pm in Colombia), they will meet in Philadelphia, in the key state of Pennsylvania, to present their vision for the United States. The debate, which will last 90 minutes, is organized by the television channel ABC and it could be the only face-to-face meeting between Trump and Harris, who will formally meet tonight, as they have never spoken before..

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. Photo:AFP

Although no questions have been sent in advance, the topics of the debate are obvious: the economy – the main concern of citizens, according to surveys -, migration on the border with Mexico, the right to abortion, among others.

The two candidates will debate standing behind a lectern. They will have a notepad, a pen and a glass of water at hand. There will be no audience present. And the microphones will only be on when it is their turn to speak, a rule that could play in Trump’s favor, since it means that the microphones will be muted at the end of each intervention to allow the other candidate to respond without interruptions.

The latter rule was proposed by the Democratic campaign when President Joe Biden was the candidate, but Harris’s team would have preferred that the microphones be on at all times to show Trump as a candidate incapable of self-control, interrupting incessantly and lacking the composure necessary to return to the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

