– Political enthusiasts are now intensifying regarding the US presidential election. The first official presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning at 6.30 minutes according to Indian time. We will keep you updated with information from moment to moment. There will be three such arguments between Trump and Biden before the three November election in the US. The second debate is to be held on 15 October and the third on 22 October.

– The first Presidential Debate is going to be conducted by Fox News famous anchor Chris Wallace. Steve Scully of C-SPAN Networks will conduct the second debate to be held in Miami (Florida) on October 15 and Kristen Welker of NBC News on October 20 in Nashville (Tennessee). At the same time, the Vice Presidential Debate will be held on October 7 at Utah University in Salt Lake City. It will be operated by USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

– There is only one month left for the US presidential election. During this time, the approval rating is being seen. Donald Trump is seen trailing in it. His opponent and candidate from Democratic Party Joe Biden is leading 10 points. Biden continues to lead the Corona virus epidemic and healthcare issues. However, Trump is ahead in taking tough measures against China.