America’s presidential election is watched by the whole world, but there is a particular part of it which is most discussed. This is the presidential debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates. This year, debates between the two US presidential candidates are scheduled to begin next week. Apart from these two candidates, Vice Presidential candidates, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will also debate once. Let’s know the special things related to Debate-The first debate between Donald Trump and Biden will be on September 29 at 9 pm local time (September 30 in India at 6:30 pm). The debate will take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. There will be no ad breaks in the 90-minute debate. In this debate, there will be a 15-minute debate on Trump and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, the corona virus epidemic, violence in cities, election integrity and the economy.

US Presidential Election Polls: Which Biden Will Get Lead On Donald Trump? Know what the survey says

Second debate

The second debate will take place at the Adrian Art Center for Performing Arts in Miami on October 15 at the same time. It will also be a 90-minute debate moderated by Steve Scully of C-SPAN. This will be a town hall event in which the people of Miami will be present as the audience and both will question the candidate. Both will be given two minutes to answer each question and one minute will be given for follow up.

Moderators- (from left) Chris Wallace, Kristen Welker, Steve Scully

Third debate

The third and final debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville on October 22 at the same time. It will be moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker. This debate will also be of 90 minutes. There will be 15-15 minute segments in which the pre-decided topics will be debated.

American President’s salary is so many times more than Indian President, 17 types of allowances are available

Moderator’s role

The Commission on Presidential Debates elects moderators. The commission also prepares important details of the debate. The role of the moderator is very important in the debate because the candidate depends on how the moderator is questioning and also decides how the candidate is answering. Like Wallace, he is said to ask very difficult questions. As of now, it is not clear whether the two candidates will go on stage together or the debates will be virtual.

Learn how to elect the President of the world’s most powerful country, 5 important things

Kamala Harris’s debate with Mike Pence

The only debate between Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party and Candidate Mike Pence from the Republican Party will take place on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will also be 90 minutes and will moderate Susanna Page of USA Today. Elections in the US will be held on November 3 and for the next four years (US President Tenure) the new president will be sworn in on January 20.

(Source: The Telegraph)