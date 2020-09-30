Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden face-to-face for the first time today, just before the US presidential election on November 3. The American presidential election has survived 35 days and today is the first presidential debate, for which the two leaders have prepared. Donald Trump and Joe Biden of the Democratic Party will face each other in their first debate today (on Indian time) on the morning of 30 September. The two leaders will try hard today and will also attack each other to woo the voters.

There will be three such arguments between Trump and Biden before the November 3 election in the US. Famous anchor Chris Wallas of ‘Fox News’ will conduct the first debate. ‘C-SPAN Networks’ Steve Scully will conduct the second debate to be held in Miami (Florida) on October 15 and Kristen Welker of ‘NBC News’ in Nashville (Tennessee) on October 20. So let’s know all the special things related to the first presidential debates in America …

US Presidential Debate 2020 live updates:

On the question regarding the appointment of Judge Amy Connie Barrett in the Supreme Court, Donald Trump said that we have won the election. Elections have many consequences. We have the Senate, we have the White House and we have an unprecedented name respected by all people.

-How are you? Joe Biden greeted President Trump at the start of his first debate, where he followed the Social Distancing Protocol by not shaking hands.

– The first presidential debate has started in the US and both the leaders ie Trump and Biden are present face to face on stage.

Vice President Mike Pence (61) and Vice Presidential Democratic candidate Kamala Harris (55) will be debated for the vice presidential race on October 7 in ‘Salt Lake’, Utah. USA Today journalist Susan Page will conduct it.

All four debates are being organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CBD). These debates will be of 90 minutes.

In August, the CPD turned down the Trump campaign team’s request to hold a presidential debate in early September. Trump on Sunday told reporters that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former New York Mayor Rudy Gilliani were helping him prepare for the debate.

Earlier in the day, Trump had tweeted and demanded Biden’s ‘drug test’ before the debate. He tweeted, ‘I demand to have Joe Biden’s’ drug test’ before or after the debate. I am certainly willing to do this. His performance in the debate has always been uneven. Only drugs can cause these discrepancies. ‘

Meanwhile, more than 70 members of Congress have written to the CPD, appealing to make climate change a matter of debate. The first presidential debate in the US was on 26 September 1960.