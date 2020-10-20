The new rules have been announced by the commission that conducts the debate before the final debate between presidential candidates in the US. Under these, the microphone speakers of rival speakers will be turned off for two minutes so that the candidate going to present his side can start his talk in a smooth manner.The final debate between Republican nominee President Donald Trump (74) and Democratic Party rival Joe Biden (77) is scheduled to take place on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the new rules, both Trump and Biden will be given the first two minutes to speak uninterruptedly during each 15-minute debate.

Joe Biden, Corona virus, income tax, encirclement of blacks, Donald Trump clarifies

The commission said in a statement issued on Monday, “Only the microphone of the candidate who is going to speak will be kept on in this two minutes.” It said, ‘Each section, which aims to have an open discussion among the candidates, will later be put on the microphones of the candidates to balance it.’ The commission was told that the two sides’ campaign agreed to a two-minute uninterrupted rule.

The first debates were held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. During the debate, Donald Trump and Biden clashed with each other over the corona virus. Trump said that you do not know how many people have died in India, China and Russia. India, China and Russia have not given the exact number of dead. When the debates between Joe Biden and Donalt Trump began, the two did not shake each other’s hands when they saw Corona.