Washington must try to avoid a clash with Moscow and Beijing, since such a conflict could lead to the demise of the United States. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced this on Friday, November 10, on the PBD Podcast on YouTube.

“If Russia and China are in a military alliance, and we get involved in the third world war,[…]the United States of America as we know it today may cease to exist,” he said.

In addition, the politician noted that the Russian Federation and China have serious military space forces, while the United States does not have significant military capabilities in space.

According to Ramaswamy, the state is currently in a weak economic and military position.

On October 31, Saut al-Iraq columnist Muhammad Saber explained that the United States will be defeated by China and Russia, and a new world order will be established in the international arena. In addition, the expert believes that the indirect participation of the United States in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict confirms the failure of Washington as the “most powerful world power.”

In addition, on October 13, the US Congress indicated that the country’s nuclear forces are poorly prepared for a potential conflict with Russia and China, they need quantitative and structural changes. They also noted that a nuclear conflict with Russia and China is becoming increasingly likely. At the same time, it is proposed to make decisions regarding the forces of deterrence now, in order to be able to respond to the “existential” challenges that will arise in 2027–2035.