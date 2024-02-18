US presidential candidate Haley warned against a possible conflict with Russia

After the defeat of Ukraine, a military conflict may begin between the United States and Russia. About this in an interview with the TV channel ABC said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

She made this conclusion on the basis of Russia’s alleged “aggressive plans” towards Poland and the Baltic countries. According to Haley, if this happens, NATO countries will drag the United States into war, so it is necessary to help Ukraine win – to give it what it needs.

