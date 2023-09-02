Ramaswamy vows to prevent world war if he wins US elections

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vowed to prevent World War III if he wins the election. His words lead RIA News.

He noted that this is one of the three points of his foreign policy program. In addition, Ramaswami intends to achieve economic independence from China and Taiwan. The third point, he said, is advancing US interests along with allies “sharing their vision of the future.”

The politician stressed that a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan would mean a “failure” in his foreign policy. He called himself the only candidate in the upcoming elections who outlined a plan of action to avoid such a development of events.

In his opinion, the situation around Taiwan is connected with the Ukrainian conflict. “Russia and China are in a military alliance with each other. I would put an end to the conflict in Ukraine in such a way as to… demand that Russia withdraw from its military partnership with China,” the politician said, stressing that in this case, it would be more difficult for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to decide on an attack on the peninsula, since Russia “no longer will be in his camp.

Earlier, Ramaswami said that he would not let Ukraine into NATO if he took the post of head of the United States. At the same time, he expects that in response to this, “Russia will stop military cooperation with China, withdraw nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad and abandon its military presence in the Western Hemisphere.”