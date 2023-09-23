Presidential candidate Desantis: Kyiv’s NATO membership is not in US interests

US presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis opposed Ukraine’s accession to NATO, saying that Kyiv’s membership in the bloc is not in Washington’s interests. Writes about this Bloomberg.

“It would just add more responsibilities to us. If we get more commitment, what benefits do we get in return?,” DeSantis said on radio host Glenn Beck’s podcast.

In his opinion, the United States should not give Ukraine “carte blanche” unless Kyiv uses the opportunity to end the conflict.

Earlier, potential US presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswami and Ron Desantis argued about the need to provide financial support to Kyiv.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained Ukraine’s refusal to join the alliance due to the conduct of hostilities. According to him, the country will become a member of the alliance, this was announced at the summit in Vilnius in July. The most important thing is that at the summit Ukraine moved closer to this goal, Stoltenberg noted.