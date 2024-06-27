Kennedy Jr. promised to end the conflict after Zelensky’s words about the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. commented on the statement of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and promised to end the conflict. He wrote about this on social networks X.

“The arrogant neocons in the Biden White House (US President Joe Biden — note from “Lenta.ru”) sacrificed half a million soldiers in a proxy war to weaken Russia,” Kennedy Jr. emphasized.

Zelensky said that Ukraine does not want to prolong the conflict due to large losses on the battlefield.