Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is giving up TV advertising. The TV channel reports this NBC December 26.

Ramaswamy's campaign says it still spends money on advertising, but not on television.

“We are focused on using the most effective way to communicate with voters – through text messages, letters, calls and personal visits,” the channel quoted Ramaswamy campaign spokeswoman Trisha McLaughin as saying.

As the article clarifies, if in the first week of December the entrepreneur’s campaign spent more than $200 thousand on television commercials, then last week this amount dropped to $6 thousand.

For comparison, the expenses of Ramaswamy's rivals in the same period are given. Thus, former US President Donald Trump spent $1.1 million on television advertising, Nikki Haley – $1 million, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – $270 thousand.

Earlier, on December 13, it was reported that according to Morning Consult, 41% of Americans are ready to vote in the elections for Democrat Joe Biden, 43% for Donald Trump and only 11% are ready to choose another candidate – among them Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley (all Republicans), and Robert Kennedy Jr.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. If the current head of state loses the election, the 47th President of the United States will come to power. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.