Robert Kennedy Jr: US spends money on helping Kyiv, not on Americans

Washington has already spent $130 billion to help Ukraine, leaving millions of Americans without health insurance or food stamps. This was stated by US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. in a conversation with TV presenter Tucker Carlson. TASS.

The politician was indignant that the American leadership was providing multi-billion dollar support to another country instead of solving the problems of its own citizens. “How can we send $130 billion when 15 million Americans don’t have health insurance, when we’re taking food stamps out of 30 million Americans?” – he said.