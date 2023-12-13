Ramaswami: the solution to the conflict over Ukraine lies in diplomacy

US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on air CNN stated that the resolution of the conflict around Ukraine does not lie in further military assistance, but in diplomacy.

“I don’t think the solution lies in sending more money, the solution lies in diplomacy,” Ramaswamy called the method.

He called the doubts of those who do not understand what the United States can achieve by sending the next 60 billion dollars, which was not achieved by previous means, natural.

According to Ramaswamy, the United States should stick to its promise of non-expansion of NATO, and he, as president, would guarantee that Ukraine would not be accepted into the alliance in exchange for Russia's abandonment of its alliance with China.

Earlier, Vivek Ramaswami took the initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible. To do this, he called on Washington to agree to the transfer of part of the Ukrainian regions to Russia.

Previously, Ramaswami promised to make peace in Ukraine if he won the elections in 2024. In his opinion, this will reduce the risk of war with Russia or China. He also expressed the opinion that Ukraine is not a democratic state, and the Russian-speaking regions that joined Russia have not been part of Ukraine since 2014.