US Green Party nominates environmental activist Jill Stein as presidential candidate

The US Green Party has nominated Jill Stein, a physician, environmental activist and opponent of military and financial aid to Ukraine, as its presidential candidate. The decision was made following the party’s convention, broadcast which was conducted on YouTube.

The event was held via video link. 267 people supported Stein’s candidacy. “She thus officially becomes a presidential candidate,” the broadcast host said.

Stein, 74, already ran for US president in 2016, when she managed to get one percent of the vote. According to some American media, she pulled away votes that could have gone to Hillary Clinton, which would have allowed her to defeat Donald Trump.

