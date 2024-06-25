Kennedy Jr said Assange is a hero of a generation

The price of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s freedom was that the United States was able to criminalize journalism and extend its jurisdiction to non-Americans. About this on social networks X wrote US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., commenting on Assange’s release from British prison.

“The bad news is that he had to plead guilty to conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information,” he said, admitting that if the journalist had not accepted the deal, he would have died in prison. Kennedy Jr. called Assange a hero of the generation.

Earlier, American journalist Tucker Carlson responded to the release of the Wikileaks founder. He wrote that the tide of events had been reversed and also called Assange a good person.