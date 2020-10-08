US President Donald Trump does not want to participate in a second virtual TV debate with Joe Biden. It is no longer contagious, he claims.

WASHINGTON rtr | US President Donald Trump refuses to participate in the second TV duel with Joe Biden, should it be held virtually in view of the coronavirus infection of the president. This is to “protect the health of everyone involved,” said the commission responsible for the debates on Thursday as a reason.

Trump was infected with the corona virus and was taken to a hospital last Friday. “I will not do a virtual debate,” he said in an interview with Fox Business Networks. Incidentally, it is not contagious.

According to the Commission’s plans, the incumbent and his Democratic challenger will be in different places when the debate takes place next Thursday (October 15th). Moderator Steve Scully and the audience will come together at the planned venue in Miami, Florida.

In their first television duel on September 29, the two opponents had heated arguments. Trump tested positive for the corona virus three days later. After three days of inpatient treatment, the 74-year-old was discharged from the hospital on Monday. In surveys, Biden is currently leading with a lead of around ten percentage points nationwide.