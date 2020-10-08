Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, separated by two plexiglass windows during their television debate on October 7, 2020 (ROBYN BECK / AFP)

Was it due to two walls of Plexiglas that separated the candidates for the vice-presidency, in order to avoid any risk of contamination by the coronavirus? Was it due to the device on stage: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, both seated, separated by four meterss? Was it due to the personality of the moderator, the journalist of USA Today Susan Page who kept reminding the two debaters that they should listen to each other talk?

In any case there was no insults, nor bird names like during the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on September 30. Only one moment of tension this time, when Kamala Harris reframes Mike Pence who cuts him off:



Mr. Vice-President, I am speaking. I speak.

We then hear the authority of the one who was before being Senator Attorney General of California. But overall the debate has remained very civilized, perhaps even a little too much.

On the merits, Joe Biden’s running mate immediately attacked Mike Pence on the management of the coronavirus crisis: “The American people have witnessed the greatest administrative failure in our country’s history. 200,000 people have died in the United States in a matter of months. Seven million people have contracted this disease. In recent months 30 million people have lost their jobs. They knew what was going on and they didn’t tell you. ”

Donald Trump’s running mate replied that his Democratic opponent was trying to undermine Americans’ confidence with such arguments. But Mike Pence also defended his administration’s record in managing this epidemic: “I want Americans to know that from day one President Trump has made the health of Americans a priority. Before we had five cases of Covid – all travelers returning from China – Donald Trump did what no other president would have done: he suspended all travel from China, the world’s second largest economy. I think it saved hundreds of thousands of lives. “

Then the two candidates unrolled all the themes of the moment: the health of Americans obviously, the Supreme Court and the appointment of a conservative judge, and a little international politics. In truth, nothing very exciting, to the point that this running mate debate should not go down in history. If the second candidate debate takes place on October 15 in Miami, he could be more muscular. Donald Trump, although tested positive for the coronavirus, has said he intends to participate.

Ultimately, it is perhaps the eruption of a fly that the Americans will remember from this debate. A very black fly posed for over a minute on Mike Pence’s white hair. All of a sudden we could see nothing more than that. An hour later, the “lates shows” Americans had a lot of fun. And since everything is a spectacle here, “Mike Pence’s Fly” has already a Twitter account and has collected 90,000 subscribers in just a few minutes. Joe Biden’s official campaign is already playing on social networks … with great swings of the fly swatter.