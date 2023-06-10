Mith a serious expression, Special Counsel Jack Smith took the podium on Friday afternoon: An indictment was published today accusing Donald Trump of criminal offenses because he violated national security laws and participated in a conspiracy to obstruct justice. The indictment was brought by a jury in Miami. Then: “The men and women in the US intelligence community and armed forces devote their lives to protecting the nation.” Laws protecting national defense information are critical to protecting the United States and must be enforced. Violations of these laws endangered the country. The commitment to the rule of law is an example for the world. There is a set of standards in the country and it applies to everyone.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

The application of the law determined the outcome of the investigation – nothing more and nothing less, Smith added, to dismiss the defendant’s allegation that the judiciary was acting against him for political reasons. The indictment shows the “scope and seriousness of the allegations” against Trump. Smith went on to say that it was important for him to emphasize that the presumption of innocence applies in court. With a view to the public interest and the rights of the accused, he strives for a speedy trial. Background to the comment: Trump is not only the former president, but also the leading contender in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination in next year’s election.

Then Smith resigned. The special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November last year did not answer questions. The 49-page indictment had previously been published. A total of seven categories of offenses are listed, including willful withholding of national defense information, such as details of United States nuclear capabilities and military contingency plans. 31 offenses belong to this category. This point falls under the Espionage Act and alone can be punished with up to ten years in prison.

Secret documents in the bedroom

After the change of power, Trump had no authority to possess or keep classified information, the indictment states. His Mar-a-Lago property was not an approved place to store the records. Trump kept boxes of classified information in his bedroom, a bathroom, a shower, a ballroom and a storage room. Some of the boxes of documents were temporarily stored in a room where public events were held. A storage room for documents with more than 80 boxes was easily accessible via a public pool area in Mar-a-Lago.







In August last year, the Federal Police FBI searched his private property Mar-a-Lago in Florida and confiscated various classified documents, some with the highest level of secrecy. According to the indictment, Trump actively tried to obstruct the investigation against him. The former president’s personal assistant, Walt Nauta, was also charged; he is accused of having participated in the conspiracy to obstruct justice. Among other things, Trump instructed the employee to take boxes elsewhere. He is said to have suggested to a lawyer to hide or destroy documents. Trump is said to have discussed the secret documents with his lawyers in May 2022 – i.e. before the FBI searched his property. He is said to have said: “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them that we don’t have anything here?” and “Isn’t it better if there are no documents?”

The indictment details how Trump spoke to other people about the information, some of which was top secret, or showed it to third parties. A sound recording documents a meeting between Trump and a writer for an interview. Trump said he found a “highly confidential” document detailing the military’s plan to attack a country whose name is omitted from the text. Trump then said: “This is classified information. Look, look at that.” None of those present had permission to read the top-secret paper.