Biden said in a press conference held in Geneva, after the summit, that he discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a set of important issues, including “strategic stability, cyber attacks, human rights, Russia’s arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the Iranian nuclear file, and the situation in Ukraine and Syria.” Libya, and cooperation in the Arctic.

He described the discussions he had with Putin as “positive.” “The tone of the whole meeting…was good and positive,” he said.

He added: “Putin and I have shared the joint responsibility for managing relations between the two largest countries… Our relationship must be continuous and predictable, and we must be open to cooperation according to our common interests.”

“I told Putin that my agenda is not against Russia or any other party, but for the benefit of the American people,” the US president continued.

Human rights..and Navalny

The US President stressed that he discussed the human rights file with his Russian counterpart, saying: “I told him that an American president cannot be loyal to America if he does not defend the values ​​of democracy and freedoms for women and men. Human rights will always remain on the table. This is not only related to the pursuit of Russia.” When human rights are violated, but we always stand up for human rights as Americans.”

He continued, “From this premise, we condemn what (Putin) is doing with (opposition Alexei) Navalny, and I told him that we will always defend human rights.”

When asked if he had discussed with Putin what would happen if Navalny died in prison, Badin said: “I told him that the consequences of this would be devastating for Russia.”

Biden also indicated that he touched on the situation of two Americans imprisoned in Russia, calling for their release, along with “media freedom and freedom of expression,” warning that he “will not allow the violation of the national sovereignty of the United States and interference in the elections,” stressing that his country will “respond.” .

The two sides also discussed, “setting rules for the way that illuminates the road map of the two countries’ dealings with each other,” noting that there are “some areas of cooperation between our American and Russian peoples and to serve the interests of security in the world… Among those areas is strategic stability.”

strategic stability

Biden explained that he also discussed with Putin, “the issue of strategic stability, to develop a mechanism for how to deal with a number of issues.”

He continued, “We talked about the issue of controlling nuclear arms, and preventing the occurrence of uncalculated conflicts… and I am pleased to announce the US-Russian strategic diplomatic dialogue, in which diplomats and military personnel are engaged, a mechanism that allows controlling the proliferation of dangerous unconventional weapons, and to avoid uncalculated wars and conflicts.”

cyber security

During the summit, the US president was keen to discuss with Putin on “cyber security”, especially after the United States accused Russia of launching cyber attacks targeting American infrastructure.

“I said attacks on infrastructure shouldn’t happen, and it’s a red line for us,” Biden said. “Sixteen entities of our critical infrastructure have been attacked, and countries should take responsibility and punish those who attack other countries.”

And on the pursuit of criminals, Biden said that they will hold additional talks about pursuing criminals who launch hacking attacks for the purpose of ransom.

At the international level, Biden said that they discussed opening a path for humanitarian aid to Syria, to provide food to “the starving people there”, to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, and to work cooperatively in the Arctic instead of conflict.

He added, “Terrorism must be fought in Afghanistan, and it is in Russia’s interest not to have waves of insurgency from terrorists there.”

Ukraine

On the issue of “sovereignty of Ukraine”, Biden said that they “agreed to continue diplomacy based on the Minsk agreement,” adding: “I expressed to him my concerns about Belarus, and he did not like what I said, and he said it was proportional.”

Biden returned to stress the importance of the face-to-face meeting, adding: “The meeting lasted for about 3 hours, and it was positive. We have laid out a strategy on how to work with Russia. I am not saying that we have finished resolving all the differences, and we need a lot of work to resolve them.”

The US President considered that the next six months, and the next year, will determine whether “we will have an effective and successful strategic dialogue … We will see if American prisoners are released from Russian prisons, and if cyber attacks stop.”