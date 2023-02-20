FromGeorge Anastasiadis close

With his visit to Kiev, Joe Biden is sending an important signal to Ukraine and Europe. And the meeting with Zelensky is also the right answer for those who want to capitulate in fear of Putin, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

For the war-torn people of Ukraine and across Europe, this Monday was a day of joy and hope: The US will stand by the side of European democracies until the fury of war unleashed by Putin has been driven out. That is the historic promise made by US President Joe Biden on his first visit to Kiev a year after Russia invaded Ukraine. 60 years after John F. Kennedy’s acclaimed visit to Berlin, which was beset by Soviet Russia, and his famous “Ich bin ein Berliner”, America once again linked its fate with that of Europe.

Biden could not have chosen a better date for his visit to Kiev

Biden could not have chosen a better date. Four days before the devastating anniversary of the outbreak of war, and one day before Putin’s speech — announced with much fanfare by the Kremlin — his message to the people is: We will not be discouraged, no matter what new lies and brazen threats the war criminals may utter. In doing so, the leading power in the free world is also resisting the growing weariness in Germany to help Ukraine. Some have forgotten or never experienced the days of the Cold War’s saber-rattling nuclear deterrent and have allowed their fears of nuclear escalation to overcome them. For others, the war is simply annoying because it has become too expensive. And still others on the far left and far right are daring to reaffirm their anti-Americanism now that more citizens are becoming jaded at images of the heartrending suffering of Ukrainians.

Sarah Wagenknecht, Alice Schwarzer and their new friends from the AfD want to rally hundreds of thousands of people over the weekend for their cynical “peace alliance”, which has only one goal: to capitulate to Putin’s plan to annihilate Ukraine. Biden’s call to boldly defend our freedom is the right response to their agenda of fear.

