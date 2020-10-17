So far, Donald Trump has been confident of victory before the upcoming presidential election. Two and a half weeks before the US presidential election, the incumbent has pondered a possible defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. At a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, he said, “I shouldn’t be kidding. Because you know what? To compete against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me, ”Trump told the crowd.

Amid the laughter of the audience, he continued, “Can you imagine if I lose? All my life – what will I do then? I’ll say: I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! ”He won’t feel so good then. “Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.” The US president had previously indicated that even if he lost the November 3rd election, he might not simply leave the White House.

Trump has repeatedly mocked Biden’s candidacy, whom he prefers to call the “sleepy Joe,” suggesting that it would be embarrassing to lose to the former vice president. At another campaign rally in Ocala, Florida, Trump clattered against Biden again, warning that his election would bring “communism” and a “flood” of criminal migrants. The US President accused his challenger in front of numerous supporters, his family was corrupt and “a criminal company,” as the AFP news agency reported. “Lock them up,” demanded Trump to the cheers of the audience.

In some polls, Trump is clearly behind Biden: In nationwide surveys, the incumbent is on average ten percentage points behind. The Republican also lags behind the Democrat in particularly important key states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In Florida, one of the most important swing states, Trump and Biden are head-to-head in polls.

In two separate but simultaneous TV appearances, Biden attracted more viewers than Trump, as the Reuters news agency reported on Saturday. According to this, 15.1 million people watched Biden’s 90-minute TV appearance on ABC on Thursday evening. Trump received 13.5 million viewers on his 60-minute performance on NBC and its affiliated cable networks MSNBC and CNBC. For the hour-long period when both presidential candidates were on the air at the same time, Biden led by 14.3 million viewers.

The second TV duel between Trump and Biden was originally supposed to take place last Thursday. Since Trump, who was infected with the corona virus, refused a virtual debate, the debate was canceled. Instead, both candidates were interviewed in separate broadcasts. The first TV duel was watched by over 73 million Americans. The second TV duel should be rescheduled for next Thursday.

As the “New York Times” (NYT) reports, the Republican is also well behind Biden in terms of campaign contributions. He raised a record of $ 383 million last month, compared to $ 247 million with Trump.

Trump said he had no plans to raise any more money, according to the NYT. “I could raise more money,” he said. “I would be the biggest fundraiser in the world, but I just don’t want to do it.” The president is also facing a multitude of potential criminal prosecutions. Just a few weeks ago, the NYT made public that Trump had not paid taxes for years. In addition, the president is apparently sitting on a high mountain of debt. He would no longer have the immunity of the presidency in the event of an election defeat.