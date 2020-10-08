There is little information about Trump’s health. According to his own statements, he is doing fine. The US President should no longer have any symptoms.

WASHINGTON dpa | US President Donald Trump gave his compatriots a free Covid-19-Treatment with antibody drugs promised as he got it. “I call it a cure,” Trump announced in a video released on Wednesday. He wanted to enable the rapid use of the drugs with an extraordinary permit.

Last week, the US president was treated with a still experimental drug from the biotech company Regeneron. Then he felt “great” within 24 hours, enthused Trump.

“I want you to get what I got – and I’ll do it for free.” There are “hundreds of thousands” of doses and they want to get them to hospitals as soon as possible. The military is responsible for the distribution, said Trump. “This is called logistics.” However, it is unclear whether and how the approval process for such new drugs can be accelerated.

It was “God’s blessing” that he was sick with Covid-19, Trump said. This made him aware of the antibody treatment. “I had heard of this drug. I said let me take this. It was my suggestion. And it was amazing how it worked, “said Trump. “And if I hadn’t caught that, we would only have looked at it in a row with other drugs.”

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

In addition to the drug not available to ordinary citizens, Trump also had several top doctors available around the clock. In the USA, more than 211,000 people have died after a corona infection.

Experts have long suspected that antibody treatment can be an efficient way to fight Covid-19. However, so far there is little experience with it. Regeneron had announced a test with 275 patients a few days before Trump’s treatment. The antibodies are directed against two regions of the spike protein on the surface of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Trump fell even further behind in the polls around a month before the November 3 presidential election after being infected. In recent nationwide surveys, challenger Joe Biden’s lead increased by up to 16 percentage points. Commenting on Trump’s video, Biden said, “It’s a tragedy that the president is handling Covid like it’s something not to worry about while 210,000 people have already died.”

Trump had called on his compatriots in the past few days not to be afraid of the corona virus – and also said that he felt better than 20 years ago.

Back in the Oval Office

The President left his living quarters at the White House on Wednesday and went to work in the Oval Office. Assuming the positive test announced on Thursday, Trump could still be contagious. The White House has been unwilling to provide information about when the president last tested negative for the corona virus for days.

Aside from his own assurances that he is doing fine, there is little information about Trump’s health since he returned from the hospital on Monday evening. On Wednesday, like the day before, it was said that the president no longer had any symptoms.

Trump also said in his video: “China will pay a high price for what they have done to the world. It was China’s fault. ”The US President has long accused the Chinese government of not having stopped the spread of the coronavirus quickly enough and of being primarily responsible for the global pandemic.