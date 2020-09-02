Trump uses the site visit mercilessly for his election campaign. He mocks the black victims and the question of guilt is clearly clarified for him.

NEW YORK taz | A week and two days after a Kenosha police officer shot an unarmed black man seven bullets in the back, US President Donald Trump spent Tuesday, September 1, in the city of Wisconsin. The victim of police violence, the 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed and handcuffed to his bed in hospital, was not mentioned once by Donald Trump.

He doesn’t meet his family. Nor does he show any sympathy for the relatives of the two young men who were shot dead with an assault rifle by a 17-year-old white Trump fan during a nightly solidarity demonstration for Blake.

The US president is interested in something else. He needs a backdrop that is scary. Against the background of burned-out and destroyed businesses, he blames local democratic politicians for what happened. And he warns of a President Joe Biden, with whom chaos and anarchy would spread across the country.

In contrast, Trump is on the side of the police. On his day in Kenosha, he repeatedly praised the corps to which the shooter on leave still belongs.

law and order

Trump didn’t come to arbitrate. He needs rubble. After he has no economic record and no labor market figures to show, and after more than 183,000 people in the US have already died from the consequences of the pandemic, he is trying to score as a candidate for “law and order”.

Both keywords fit his person like a fist in the eye. Hundreds of courts are dealing with Trump’s alleged violations of the law – from tax evasion to rape. And public order in the US has not been as threatened in decades as it was under Trump.

But that doesn’t stop Trump. In Kenosha he promises millions for business people and the police. He speaks of “outrageous acts of violence”, describing the police officers as victims. The police are – according to Trump – “under siege”.

Trump even finds a justification for the fatal shots of 17-year-old Kyle R., who came to Kenosha from the neighboring state of Illinois on Tuesday the previous week with an assault rifle that did not belong to him. Local police – as a video of that day shows – had distributed water in the afternoon to heavily armed white militia officers who had gathered in downtown Kenosha and thanked them for their presence.

Made a martyr

The 17-year-old opened fire on anti-racist demonstrators. The 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and the 26-year-old Anthony Huber were killed. The 17-year-old then left the crime scene with his assault rifle. When a police column rolled towards him, he raised his hands and was able to go on undisturbed.

Since that fatal night, Trump supporters have raised money for the now-imprisoned 17-year-old and made him a martyr. Trump also joined this cult the day before his visit to Kenosha. At a press conference, the President said that the 17-year-old had been attacked and that he would probably have died himself had he not shot.

In fact, demonstrators had tried to take away the assault rifle he was aiming with at the crowd. During an interview with right-wing television broadcaster Fox News, the US president played down the seven police shots at Blake on Monday evening. He compares it to a mistake in golf.

The Mayor of Kenosha and the Governor of Wisconsin, both Democrats, have asked Trump in vain not to come. The situation in the city of 100,000 is tense. 25 businesses broke. In addition to the local police, hundreds of national guards patrol the city. And the armed militiamen from the “Kenosha Guard” are still on the streets.

Line of armed right-wingers

When the mostly young white and black anti-racists march through the city on a daily basis, demanding, among other things, the dismissal, indictment and imprisonment of the policeman who ruined Blake’s life, they keep walking through a line of heavily armed radical right-wingers.

When the anti-racists chant “Black Lives Matter”, the militia officers answer: “All lives count”. Many of them are waving Trump flags and wearing his little red hats that read: “Make America Great Again”.

On Tuesday, during Trump’s visit, there were several screams in the city between anti-racists and white racists. Blake’s family members are not involved. They organize a picnic with music several miles from where the President is staying.

It takes place in the district where the shots were fired. When the policeman shot Blake, he was about to get into a car with his three young sons in the back seat. The US president claims that he spoke to the Blake family minister. But Jacob Blake Sr., the father, replies in an interview that his family has no clergyman.

Violence against those who think differently

The US president has been stirring up violence against those who think differently for years. At a campaign meeting, he encouraged fans to beat up a heckler. “I’ll pay the legal fees,” he called into the microphone at the time. After a neo-Nazi drove into a counter-demonstration in the course of a march in Charlottesville and killed a young woman, Trump said there were “very good people on both sides”.

And exactly one day before the 17-year-old shot into the crowd in Kenosha, Trump had given a couple of lawyers from Missouri an opportunity for a big appearance at the Republican party convention. Patricia and Mark McCloskey previously aimed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters who passed their home in St. Louis.

When Trump supporters in Portland, Oregon, took up arms against anti-racist demonstrators and attacked them with pepper spray shortly after the two McCloskeys’ appearance at the party, Trump also defended them.

For a long time, the Democratic presidential candidate Biden was relatively cautious about the aggression. But on Monday of this week, Biden changed his tone. During a campaign appearance in Pittsburgh, he criticized all forms of rioting, looting and arson.

At the same time, he blames Trump for the chaos. “He failed to protect the Americans,” says Biden. “Now he’s trying to scare the Americans.”