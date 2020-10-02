US President Donald Trump has been found to be Corona positive. The test of his wife Melania Trump has also come positive. Both are now quarantined. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished his friend to get well soon.Commenting on President Trump’s tweet, PM Modi has written that I wish my friends Trump and Melania well soon. Significantly, Hope Hicks, the President’s advisor, accompanied her from Air Force One to the first presidential debate in Cleveland and was later found to be Corona positive.

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Corona positive

Donald Trump tweeted, ‘Tonight, Melania and I were confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus. We are starting the process of quarantine and treatment immediately. We will face it together. ‘ Earlier, Trump had tweeted on Thursday that his close aide Home Hicks had been confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus, after which he (Trump) isolated himself.