The US president did not follow the recommendations of his epidemiologists. Now it may have become the “super spreader” of the virus.

NEW YORK taz | The “positive news” from the White House hit like a bomb. After Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Friday night that he and his wife had tested positive for the coroan virus, thousands were in the US capital Washington and in the other places that the US President had in the previous days – maskless as usual – had visited, to potentially infected.

Among them are Trump employees, journalists, donors, fans and also the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. He had stood ten feet away from Trump on Tuesday, while Trump smirked, yelled and rushed for an hour and a half during the first – and now probably last – presidential debate.

Early on Friday after the Trumps isolated themselves at the White House, Biden wished his adversary a speedy recovery and tweeted that he was praying for him.

Before Trump’s infection became known, the US president had violated the recommendations of his own epidemiologist and thus possibly became a “superspreader” of the virus. According to his chief of staff, Trump should have “mild symptoms”.

Symptoms were already known to Trump’s employee

The White House already knew on Wednesday that Trump’s close associate Hope Hicks had the symptoms of the virus. On the return flight from a campaign meeting, she isolated herself in the fully packed presidential plane. On Thursday morning, Hicks got a positive test result.

But Trump did not go into quarantine, but continued his election campaign undeterred. Among other things, he flew on Thursday in a plane full of journalists to a meeting in a closed room with donors in New Jersey.

The White House tried to keep Hicks illness a secret, which was also present in the presidential debate on Wednesday. First Jennifer Jacob from Bloomberg News brought the news to the public. This ensured that the many people who could potentially be exposed to the virus could take precautionary measures to avoid spreading the virus further.

It is unclear who was infected with the virus first – Trump or Hicks. But it is clear that Trump flew all over the country in the past week. He could have infected all sorts of people in the White House, including those who could have carried the virus into Congress.

Age, weight, blood pressure: Trump belongs to the risk group

The US President belongs to the risk group of people infected with Covid in many ways: He is 74, he is overweight and he has high blood pressure. He was also – against better knowledge – a virus denier for months. He kept declaring the virus to be something the US couldn’t harm, claiming in the spring that it would go “like a miracle” at Easter.

Trump hindered the coordinated medical approach in the US and internationally against the pandemic. And consistently made fun of mask wearers: inside. On Tuesday, during the presidential debate, he ranted about Biden, who wore a “huge mask” even when he was a long way off. Hardly anyone in the White House wore a mask.

Wearing masks was also undesirable at Trump’s campaign meetings, including those in closed rooms, such as the one where former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is believed to have contracted the virus from which he died on July 30th.

On Friday, the day the United States passed the 208,000 death toll, the White House canceled Trump’s upcoming election campaign meetings. It seemed unlikely that the two debates with Biden would take place in the four weeks remaining before the elections.

And Trump’s followers: within evangelical groups began to pray for their Messiah Trump. His potential successor, Vice President Vice Pence, was tested negatively. But, at least for the time being, Trump wants to continue running the business himself.