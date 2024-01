Home page politics

© Paul Ellis/Pool AFP/AP/dpa

The USA and Great Britain, with the support of other allies, “successfully” attacked Houthi rebel positions in Yemen during the night. This is a “direct response to the Houthis’ unprecedented attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea,” the White House said in a written statement from US President Joe Biden.