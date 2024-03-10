Home page politics

International aid to the Gaza Strip by water is starting. Calls for a ceasefire are becoming louder. The news ticker on the Israel-Gaza war.

Deliveries of aid for Gaza : USA sends ship towards Gaza Strip

: USA sends ship towards Gaza Strip US President puts pressure: Joe Biden calls for a ceasefire

puts pressure: Joe Biden calls for a ceasefire The information processed here for War in Israel and the fight of Israel against the Hamas in the Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified.

Update from March 10th, 6:00 a.m.: The US has sent the first ship carrying equipment to build the planned pier on the Gaza Strip coast. According to the US military, the logistics ship General Frank S. Besson arrived at the US base Langley-Eustis in Virginia less than 36 hours after the announcement by US President Joe Biden left for Gaza. Biden had announced that he would build a temporary dock for ships carrying aid supplies for the suffering population of the Gaza Strip. There are currently no ports there that could be used for aid deliveries by sea. According to the US, Israeli officials are already checking the cargo of aid ships in Cyprus. This means that further searches in the Gaza Strip are no longer necessary.

The city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after further Israeli attacks (archive photo March 9) © IMAGO/G. Bader

War in the Middle East: Biden is putting pressure on it

First report: Tel Aviv/Gaza – US President Joe Biden is pushing for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war. “I want to see a ceasefire, starting with a major prisoner exchange. For a period of over six weeks,” said the 81-year-old on Saturday evening (local time) in an interview with the US broadcaster MSNBC. A ceasefire can be built upon, said Biden. He has spoken to the majority of Arab heads of state and government, “from Saudi Arabia to Egypt to Jordan, everyone is ready to fully recognize Israel and begin rebuilding the region.”

Biden emphasized that negotiations for a ceasefire would continue and was optimistic: “I think it's always possible. I will stick to that.” The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that talks between mediators Egypt, Qatar and the USA would continue on Sunday in Cairo. According to the report, the Islamist Hamas is sticking to its demand for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza, but is ready for further negotiations. The Arab negotiators planned to push for an initial, shorter ceasefire of two days at the start of Ramadan, it was said.

Israel is preparing a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip

Despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations, Israel is pressing ahead with preparations for a ground offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions and free suspected hostages there. In the city that borders Egypt, 1.5 million desperate Palestinians are currently seeking protection in a confined space from the fighting in other areas of the sealed-off coastal area.

It should not be allowed that another 30,000 Palestinians die as a result of the action against Hamas, Biden warned in the interview when asked whether a ground offensive in Rafah represented a red line for him. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza so far. According to media reports, tens of thousands of people called for an immediate ceasefire at pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Paris and London on Saturday. (speaking with agency material)