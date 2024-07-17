The president of United States, Joe Biden, tested positive for covid-19, The 81-year-old president and Democratic candidate for reelection announced in a statement on Wednesday had planned campaign events in Las Vegas at an event for the Latino organization UnidosUS.

According to the criteria of

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said: The Democratic president has mild symptoms, including a runny nose and cough, and stressed that the president is vaccinated against covid-19.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:Samuel Corum / AFP Share

The president does not have a fever although he has already received a first dose of the drug Paxlovid and plans to return to his home in Delaware to remain in isolation.

“The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out all duties of the office while in isolation,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House announcement also includes comments from the president’s physician, who assures that The president’s respiratory rate and temperature are normal.

“Biden was feeling good for his first event of the day, but Since she was not feeling better, she took a point-of-care COVID-19 test and the results were positive. His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8, and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. He will isolate himself at home in Rehoboth,” the president’s physician says.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)