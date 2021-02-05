With the announcement “America is back”, Biden announced a foreign policy departure from Trump’s policy. It is only specific in a few places.

BERLIN taz | In the first foreign policy keynote address Since taking office, US President Joe Biden has announced a 180-degree turnaround from his predecessor’s policy. “America is back, diplomacy is back,” said Biden during a visit to the State Department in Washington.

Biden was specific in a few places: With immediate effect, the US would stop supporting any offensive acts of war in Yemen. The war, in which a coalition led by the US and Saudi Arabia on the side of the Yemeni government is fighting against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, has led to a humanitarian catastrophe and must stop immediately.

The US would also no longer sell offensive weapons systems for the war, said Biden and named Timothy Lenderking, a long-serving diplomat with a lot of experience in the region, as US special envoy for Yemen. The goal must be an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace solution, said Biden.

With this, the new US president is also turning away from a policy that he himself supported at the beginning: The massive military support of the Saudi-led coalition had already begun under President Barack Obama – at that time with the aim of calming the Saudis, the had vehemently opposed Obama’s support for the nuclear deal with Iran.

Priority to diplomacy

Second specific point in Biden’s speech: The stationing of US troops all over the world will be put to the test, for the time being all changes announced by his predecessor are suspended – including the withdrawal of almost 10,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany, which Trump last year had announced.

And finally, Biden announced that he would increase the number of refugees who are accepted annually in the USA from the current 15,000 to 125,000 – a clear departure from the isolationist policy of his predecessor.

Biden found hard words for Russia, but without announcing any concrete political steps: Gone are the days when the US “ducked” before the aggressive actions of Russia such as meddling in US elections, cyber attacks and poisoning of citizens, said Biden. He recently made this clear to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in a very different way than his predecessor. “We will not hesitate to increase the cost to Russia and to defend our vital interests and our citizens,” said Biden.

Biden repeated his attitude, already familiar from the election campaign, of giving priority to diplomacy and close cooperation with the US allies and to use the expertise available in the State Department again. For Trump and the part of his supporters who believe in conspiracies, the State Department has always been the refuge of the “Deep State”, which tries to pull the strings in secret. As a result, entire departments became orphaned and many positions were not filled.

Trump’s shadow over the House of Representatives

Without specifying what exactly that means, Biden also announced that the USA would in future vehemently advocate the rights of the LGBTQ community in all of its external relations. And: foreign and domestic policy could not be separated from each other. If one wanted to work for democracy in the world, one could not worship racism and authoritarian-populist ideas at home.

Not only the speech was marked by the attempt to announce a complete departure from Trump’s politics – Trump’s shadow also stole media attention on Thursday evening. At the same time as his speech, the House of Representatives was debating the Democrats’ motion to withdraw right-wing MP Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia from membership in the budget and the committee on education and labor in recent years due to her aggressive and conspiracy-theoretical statements.

Greene presented herself in a 10-minute speech as a simple woman who wanted no harm. She no longer believes in the conspiracy theory QAnon movement, she said – she has noticed that QAnon lies as much as the mainstream media. She also no longer doubts that the attacks of September 11, 2001 and the various school massacres – which she described as being orchestrated by opponents of firearms – really took place. The actions of the democrats against them are part of a dangerous cancel culture of the left.

In a passionate debate, the Democrats set out the dangers of offering such anti-democratic ideas a platform in Congress, while most Republicans pointed out that there were irresponsible statements from the left and that the motion against Greene was clear Abuse of power by the majority faction.

In the end, all Democrats and eleven Republican MPs voted to be expelled from the two committees – one Republican more than had voted for the impeachment process against Trump a few weeks ago.