Reception with military honors in front of Windsor Castle for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, received with a cordial handshake from King Charles III after the 38-minute meeting held in Downing Street in the morning with the British premier, Rishi Sunak , on the eve of the crucial NATO summit in Vilnius. The US president made the last leap of the journey between London and the royal residence outside the city by helicopter, landing within the perimeter of the castle park. Here he found lined up the departments in full uniform of the Royal Guard, with the usual red jackets and high black bearskin hats. This is not a state visit, but the ceremonial nonetheless requires Biden to review the units organized in his honor in the presence of Carlo; as well as the performance of the two national anthems by the military band. This is Biden’s first meeting with Charles since he was officially crowned king in May.



