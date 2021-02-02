After his election victory, Joe Biden works to normalize the transatlantic situation. Biden gave his opinion on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019.

Joe Biden has been the president of the United States since January 20th.

In 2019, Biden called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “physical and mental clone” of Trump.

Boris Johnson attracted attention in the past with populist theses.

Washington DC – Joe Biden looked relieved. On the evening of his inauguration, illuminated by fireworks over Washington DC, at his side Wife Jill, the newly elected US President gave a peaceful picture. Little remembered the chaotic race for that at times White Housethat made the headlines in the months before. With his inferior Competitor Donald Trump A right-wing populist retired from office who had made world politics in previous years with lies, crossings and simple answers to difficult questions. For this he acted next to the Election failure also something else: admiration from the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Joe Biden: Boris Johnson is the “physical and emotional clone” of Donald Trump

“I think Boris [Johnson] liked by the Biden government? No”. Across from Business Insider falls the advisor to the Biden / Harris campaign Ashish Prashar a clear judgment. The British prime minister drew attention to himself in his political career with populist theses, and the 56-year-old has an idiosyncratic position especially on Brexit. In an audio recording that BuzzFeed Published in 2018, the current prime minister raved about Donald Trump’s negotiating skills and transferred them to Brexit: “He would be damn tough. Something would go wrong. It would be chaos. Anyone would think they’d gone crazy. But you could actually achieve something. It’s a very, very good thought. ”

As the BBC reports, Joe Biden feels reminded of Donald Trump by Boris Johnson. Johnson is the “physical and emotional clone“Donald Trumps, according to the current US President in 2019.

Not only Johnson’s admiration for Donald Trump irritates Joe Biden. Also the connections to Trumps Ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon cause upset in the White House. In addition, Johnson, in his former position as Mayor of London, described US President Barack Obama as a “part-Kenyan” who had an aversion to the British Empire. Boris Johnson made these statements in 2016, but like Prashar dem Business Insider lets know: “Joe [Biden] has a good memory. “

Boris Johnson meets Joe Biden for the first time at the G7 summit

Before Boris Johnson presented the US President and the other members of the G7 round in England the Prime Minister telephoned Biden: “Great to speak to President Joe Biden,” Johnson tweeted on Jan. 23. At the meeting of the leading industrial nations from June 11-13 the two heads of government have the opportunity for further talks. As Business Insider reports, Johnson attaches great importance to shared goals on climate change and the fight against the corona pandemic at the meeting.

The British government is also hoping to make up for a faux pas against the Biden government at the G7 summit. In a tweet published by Downing Street on the election of Joe Biden to win the election, a "technical problem" arose: the alternative graphics for Donald Trump's election victory could be seen in the background. (jjf)