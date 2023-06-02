Home page politics

From: Julia Volkenand

US President Joe Biden fell on stage. © dpa/Andrew Harnik

Joe Biden fell on stage during a public appearance on Thursday. Apparently he tripped over a sandbag.

Colorado – For a moment of shock with the US President Joe Bidens appearance at the US Air Force graduation ceremony on Thursday (June 1) caused a punching bag. The 80-year-old tripped over the sack as he was about to leave the stage at the Air Force Academy ceremony in El Paso County, Colorado, dpa reports. A bodyguard and an officer rushed to his aid and helped him to his feet. Biden himself pointed accusingly at the punching bag.

Biden then returned to his seat. He did not appear to have sustained any injuries: the White House declared that the President was “fine”. The politician from the Democratic Party had previously given a speech and presented diplomas at the graduation ceremony.

Biden is the oldest president in US history and is seeking re-election in 2024. This repeatedly raises questions about the health of the 80-year-old, who would be 86 at the end of a possible second term. Biden’s personal doctor had certified him in good health and unrestricted official capacity in February.

It’s not the first time Biden has made a name for himself with a fall. There have been a number of minor accidents over the past year. Shortly after his election in November 2020, he broke his foot playing with his dog Major. Then, in June 2022, he fell near his Beach house in Delaware by bike. The President had stopped to speak to passers-by and lost his balance trying to pull his foot out of the pedal loop.

(jv with material from the dpa)