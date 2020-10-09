Prior to the presidential election in the US, Donald Trump has announced that he will not be part of the virtual presidential debate on October 15. In his first interview after being infected with Corona, Trump said on Thursday that virtual presidents would not join the debate. The debate is to be held on October 15. According to media reports, the Commission on Presidential Debates has announced that the proposed presidential debate will be virtualized in Miami on October 15.On Thursday, the Commission on Presidential Debates said that a second presidential debate would be held on the lines of town meetings, in which candidates would participate from remote locations. After this announcement, Trump told the media that he would not go to participate in the virtual debate.

Trump said- this changed form of debate is not acceptable

Trump said that the commission has changed the way of the debate and we do not accept it. Trump added, “I defeated him (Joe Biden) in the first debate and I can easily defeat him in the second debate as well.” Trump said he would not waste his time in virtual debates.

Biden said – will not say anything on the President’s statement

At the same time, Joe Biden also reacted to Trump’s statement while talking to the media. Biden told reporters that he would follow the commission’s advice. On Trump’s statement, Biden said, “We don’t know what the president will do next.” His mind changes every second, in such a situation it would be irresponsible for me to react to his saying.

Trump appeared negligent despite Corona

Let us know that recently Donald Trump was found infected with Corona virus only after taking part in a presidential debate. In spite of this, there were many controversies about his careless attitude towards Corona. Trump had been in the hospital for about 4 days, after which he was shifted to White House. Due to Corona, the commission also announced to make the debates virtual, although at the moment Trump does not appear to agree to it.