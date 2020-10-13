Highlights: US President Donald Trump Covid Negative

White House Physician Conley gave information

Trump resumes election campaign in Florida

Washington

US President Donald Trump’s corona virus test has come negative. The White House Physician has confirmed this. With this, Trump, who has recovered from Covid infection, has resumed the election campaign. He is rallying in Florida.

White House Physician Sean Conley reports Trump’s corona test to be negative. He told that the President is now fully healthy and no one is at risk of infection. Sean gave written information to the press secretary, Kayle McKenney. After recovering from the infection, Trump has now started an election campaign.

Sean Conley reported that viral replication was found to be lacking in viral culture data, with frequent negative antigen tests, clinical and laboratory data, measurement of RNA and PCR cycles. Trump had also recently claimed to have developed immunity from Corona.

Significantly, there is 3 weeks left in the US presidential election. Donald Trump is seen trailing his opponent Joe Biden. In such a situation, Trump wanted to get back healthy and start campaigning and address rallies. Trump is also active on social media.