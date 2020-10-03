New York: US President Donald Trump has been admitted to the hospital. They were found to be infected with Corona. According to the information, he has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he will be treated. Trump’s wife Melania Trump is also infected with Corona. Trump’s doctor Sean Conley said that he was confirmed to be infected Thursday evening.

Tweeting a video, the President said, “I thank all the people for this support. I am going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I am fine but we want things done well. First Lady is also fine. I thank all the people, I will never forget this. “

Earlier on Friday, President Trump himself gave information about corona getting infected by tweet. He told that he and his wife Melania Trump succumbed to corona infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to recover soon. PM Modi tweeted, “I wish my friend President Donald Trump and his wife Melania as soon as possible to get well and their best health.”

In fact, Donald Trump’s personal advisor in the White House, Hope Hicks, had also become a victim of the Corona infection, and then President Trump had tweeted that he and his wife Melania Trump, after his personal advisor was coronated. Also got the corona tested.

Keep in mind that even when the corona virus began to spread and the situation was getting serious in the US, US President Trump did not wear masks in many ceremonies and public events and he said that I do not think it is necessary. However, later he started using masks.

Before being corona virus positive, Trump said that since his personal advisor, Hope Hicks, has become Kovid-19 positive, he will self-quarantine. Let me tell you that Hope Hicks traveled with Donald Trump in Air Force One on Tuesday for the Presidential Debate in Cleveland.

US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s Corona Report Negative