US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed China for spreading the Kovid-19 pandemic in the midst of a fierce rivalry with Beijing. He has requested the United Nations to hold China responsible for dropping the epidemic worldwide.

Addressing the United Nations’ first virtual meeting of global leaders, President Donald Trump accused the Chinese government and the World Health Organization of making false statements that it does not cause human-to-human infection of SARS-Cove-2. He also said that the World Health Organization is controlled virtually by China.

Addressing the 75th United Nations General Assembly session, President Trump said, “As we seek a bright future, we must hold China accountable to the nation that has spread the epidemic worldwide.” The Trump Corona virus is beset by a global epidemic, strained relations between the US and China, and the threat of North Korea and Iran at a time when the US is going to hold presidential elections in November.

Earlier, Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he had a “strong message” for China. The first case of corona virus infection was reported in China. However, Trump did not reveal more about his address. At the beginning of his administration, Trump hosted President Xi Jinping at the Florida Club, but now there is a war of words between the two leaders over trade.

The Trump administration has been denouncing the ‘Chinese Communist Party’ over matters such as failing to stop Kovid-19, interfering in elections and spying in the US. Earlier, Trump announced the re-imposition of all UN sanctions against Iran. However, this step has been rejected by most other countries of the world as illegal.

